15918 SIGHT SCAPE

Clean and bright single story for rent. The spacious floorpan offers a very large living area that flows nicely with the kitchen and dining rooms. Located off Kyle Seale Pkwy - Grandview offers convenience and great neighborhood amenities. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
