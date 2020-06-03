All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
15834 REDWOODS MANOR
15834 REDWOODS MANOR

15834 Redwoods Manor · No Longer Available
Location

15834 Redwoods Manor, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home! Great floorplan, wonderful deck and backyard. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room, beautiful fireplace, mature oaks, and so much more! Call today, this one won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR have any available units?
15834 REDWOODS MANOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR have?
Some of 15834 REDWOODS MANOR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15834 REDWOODS MANOR currently offering any rent specials?
15834 REDWOODS MANOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15834 REDWOODS MANOR pet-friendly?
No, 15834 REDWOODS MANOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR offer parking?
Yes, 15834 REDWOODS MANOR offers parking.
Does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15834 REDWOODS MANOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR have a pool?
No, 15834 REDWOODS MANOR does not have a pool.
Does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR have accessible units?
No, 15834 REDWOODS MANOR does not have accessible units.
Does 15834 REDWOODS MANOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15834 REDWOODS MANOR does not have units with dishwashers.
