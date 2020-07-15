15831 Legend Elm, San Antonio, TX 78247 Longs Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15831 Legend Elm Available 02/14/19 APPROVED APPLICATION - GREAT HOME FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY IN LONGS CREEK * FORMAL LIVING & DINING COMBO ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE * GAME ROOM * MASTER BEDROOM HAS A STUDY * HUGE UTILITY / PANTRY AREA * TWO-CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER * BACK YARD IS PRIVACY FENCED WITH STORAGE SHED * SECURITY SYSTEM * GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD PARK *
* PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS *
NORTH EAST I.S.D.
(RLNE3921482)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15831 Legend Elm have any available units?
15831 Legend Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.