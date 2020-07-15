Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15831 Legend Elm Available 02/14/19 APPROVED APPLICATION - GREAT HOME FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY IN LONGS CREEK * FORMAL LIVING & DINING COMBO ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE * GAME ROOM * MASTER BEDROOM HAS A STUDY * HUGE UTILITY / PANTRY AREA * TWO-CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER * BACK YARD IS PRIVACY FENCED WITH STORAGE SHED * SECURITY SYSTEM * GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD PARK *



* PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS *



NORTH EAST I.S.D.



(RLNE3921482)