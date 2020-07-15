All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15831 Legend Elm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15831 Legend Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15831 Legend Elm

15831 Legend Elm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15831 Legend Elm, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15831 Legend Elm Available 02/14/19 APPROVED APPLICATION - GREAT HOME FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY IN LONGS CREEK * FORMAL LIVING & DINING COMBO ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE * GAME ROOM * MASTER BEDROOM HAS A STUDY * HUGE UTILITY / PANTRY AREA * TWO-CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER * BACK YARD IS PRIVACY FENCED WITH STORAGE SHED * SECURITY SYSTEM * GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD PARK *

* PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS *

NORTH EAST I.S.D.

(RLNE3921482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15831 Legend Elm have any available units?
15831 Legend Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15831 Legend Elm have?
Some of 15831 Legend Elm's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15831 Legend Elm currently offering any rent specials?
15831 Legend Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15831 Legend Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 15831 Legend Elm is pet friendly.
Does 15831 Legend Elm offer parking?
Yes, 15831 Legend Elm offers parking.
Does 15831 Legend Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15831 Legend Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15831 Legend Elm have a pool?
No, 15831 Legend Elm does not have a pool.
Does 15831 Legend Elm have accessible units?
No, 15831 Legend Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 15831 Legend Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 15831 Legend Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio