Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15806 Horse Creek St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:35 AM

15806 Horse Creek St

15806 Horse Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

15806 Horse Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
Hidden Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Neighborhood! This beautifully remodeled 4 bedrooms/3 bath home is ready for move-in. The Living area features a cathedral ceiling & beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. DUAL MASTERS & the study could could easily convert to a 5th bedroom. The two masters have outside access to the covered patio. Located in an excellent school district with easy access to 1604, 281, downtown and airport. The perfectly oversized back patio overlooks a beautifully landscaped backyard with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15806 Horse Creek St have any available units?
15806 Horse Creek St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15806 Horse Creek St have?
Some of 15806 Horse Creek St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15806 Horse Creek St currently offering any rent specials?
15806 Horse Creek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15806 Horse Creek St pet-friendly?
No, 15806 Horse Creek St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15806 Horse Creek St offer parking?
Yes, 15806 Horse Creek St offers parking.
Does 15806 Horse Creek St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15806 Horse Creek St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15806 Horse Creek St have a pool?
No, 15806 Horse Creek St does not have a pool.
Does 15806 Horse Creek St have accessible units?
No, 15806 Horse Creek St does not have accessible units.
Does 15806 Horse Creek St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15806 Horse Creek St does not have units with dishwashers.

