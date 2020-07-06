15806 Horse Creek St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Charming Neighborhood! This beautifully remodeled 4 bedrooms/3 bath home is ready for move-in. The Living area features a cathedral ceiling & beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. DUAL MASTERS & the study could could easily convert to a 5th bedroom. The two masters have outside access to the covered patio. Located in an excellent school district with easy access to 1604, 281, downtown and airport. The perfectly oversized back patio overlooks a beautifully landscaped backyard with mature trees.