San Antonio, TX
15735 Ashley Manor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15735 Ashley Manor
15735 Ashley Manor
No Longer Available
15735 Ashley Manor, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch
patio / balcony
garage
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Super clean, 4 bdrm (all up)...Light and bright.. Nice yard with covered patio... Shed...sprinkler system..Great location in sought after neighborhood..close to Military bases, schools, shopping...
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor have any available units?
15735 Ashley Manor doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 15735 Ashley Manor currently offering any rent specials?
15735 Ashley Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15735 Ashley Manor pet-friendly?
No, 15735 Ashley Manor is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor offer parking?
Yes, 15735 Ashley Manor offers parking.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15735 Ashley Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor have a pool?
No, 15735 Ashley Manor does not have a pool.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor have accessible units?
No, 15735 Ashley Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 15735 Ashley Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15735 Ashley Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 15735 Ashley Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
