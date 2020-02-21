15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR

15715 Persimmon Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247 Longs Creek
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
One story home in great location close to 1604 and I 35. Open floor plan, Island kitchen with bay window opens up to living area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large deck in back yard. Neighborhood playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
