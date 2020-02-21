All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:27 AM

15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR

15715 Persimmon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

15715 Persimmon Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
One story home in great location close to 1604 and I 35. Open floor plan, Island kitchen with bay window opens up to living area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large deck in back yard. Neighborhood playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR have any available units?
15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR have?
Some of 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR offers parking.
Does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR have a pool?
No, 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15715 PERSIMMON HILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.

