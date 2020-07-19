Rent Calculator
15630 W, I-10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
15630 W, I-10
15630 Ih 10 W
·
No Longer Available
Location
15630 Ih 10 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2 bed 2 bath
3 months free + $1500 gc
free locating service - includes 2 hour free move credit
address is for marketing purposes. Property is in leon springs
(RLNE4511113)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15630 W, I-10 have any available units?
15630 W, I-10 doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15630 W, I-10 have?
Some of 15630 W, I-10's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15630 W, I-10 currently offering any rent specials?
15630 W, I-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15630 W, I-10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15630 W, I-10 is pet friendly.
Does 15630 W, I-10 offer parking?
Yes, 15630 W, I-10 offers parking.
Does 15630 W, I-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15630 W, I-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15630 W, I-10 have a pool?
Yes, 15630 W, I-10 has a pool.
Does 15630 W, I-10 have accessible units?
No, 15630 W, I-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 15630 W, I-10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15630 W, I-10 has units with dishwashers.
