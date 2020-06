Amenities

A real beauty in desirable Deerfield! This home has a wonderful split floor plan, situated on a cul-de-sac and backing to a greenbelt. Oversized 2 car garage, dual fireplace, granite in the kitchen with a good size island, double ovens, and a wine fridge. Large master bathroom with his and her vanities and a walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and deck for entertaining family and friends. Close to neighborhood amenities, shopping, and convenient to 1604.