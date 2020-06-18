Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15411 CROSS VINE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15411 CROSS VINE
15411 Cross Vine
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Location
15411 Cross Vine, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful one story 3 bedrooms 2 bat home- Fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, One car garage inside laundry room walk-in pantry. Ready to call Home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have any available units?
15411 CROSS VINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 15411 CROSS VINE currently offering any rent specials?
15411 CROSS VINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15411 CROSS VINE pet-friendly?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE offer parking?
Yes, 15411 CROSS VINE offers parking.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have a pool?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have a pool.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have accessible units?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have accessible units.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have units with air conditioning.
