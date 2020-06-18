All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15411 CROSS VINE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15411 CROSS VINE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

15411 CROSS VINE

15411 Cross Vine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15411 Cross Vine, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful one story 3 bedrooms 2 bat home- Fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, One car garage inside laundry room walk-in pantry. Ready to call Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15411 CROSS VINE have any available units?
15411 CROSS VINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15411 CROSS VINE currently offering any rent specials?
15411 CROSS VINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15411 CROSS VINE pet-friendly?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE offer parking?
Yes, 15411 CROSS VINE offers parking.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have a pool?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have a pool.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have accessible units?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have accessible units.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15411 CROSS VINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15411 CROSS VINE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio