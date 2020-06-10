1534 W Rosewood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Rosewood Apt - Property Id: 73631



Detached 1 Bed 2 Bath apartment behind main house. Off street parking for one vehicle. Utilities plus internet included. Washer and Dryer included in unit. No Pets No Smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73631

Property Id 73631



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844960)