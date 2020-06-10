1534 W Rosewood Ave

1534 West Rosewood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201 Los Angeles Heights - Keystone
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rosewood Apt - Property Id: 73631
Detached 1 Bed 2 Bath apartment behind main house. Off street parking for one vehicle. Utilities plus internet included. Washer and Dryer included in unit. No Pets No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73631 Property Id 73631
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5844960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
