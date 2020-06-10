All apartments in San Antonio
1534 W Rosewood Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1534 W Rosewood Ave

1534 West Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1534 West Rosewood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rosewood Apt - Property Id: 73631

Detached 1 Bed 2 Bath apartment behind main house. Off street parking for one vehicle. Utilities plus internet included. Washer and Dryer included in unit. No Pets No Smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73631
Property Id 73631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 W Rosewood Ave have any available units?
1534 W Rosewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 W Rosewood Ave have?
Some of 1534 W Rosewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 W Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1534 W Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 W Rosewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1534 W Rosewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1534 W Rosewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1534 W Rosewood Ave offers parking.
Does 1534 W Rosewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 W Rosewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 W Rosewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1534 W Rosewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1534 W Rosewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1534 W Rosewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 W Rosewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 W Rosewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
