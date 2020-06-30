All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

1527 BURLESON

1527 Burleson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Burleson Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Great one story 3 bedroom 1 bath movie ready home is in a great location close to Downtown SA, major highways, & Ft. Sam Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 BURLESON have any available units?
1527 BURLESON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1527 BURLESON currently offering any rent specials?
1527 BURLESON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 BURLESON pet-friendly?
No, 1527 BURLESON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1527 BURLESON offer parking?
No, 1527 BURLESON does not offer parking.
Does 1527 BURLESON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 BURLESON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 BURLESON have a pool?
No, 1527 BURLESON does not have a pool.
Does 1527 BURLESON have accessible units?
No, 1527 BURLESON does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 BURLESON have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 BURLESON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 BURLESON have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 BURLESON does not have units with air conditioning.

