1523 Paso Hondo
Last updated October 9 2019

1523 Paso Hondo

1523 Paso Hondo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Paso Hondo Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded with kitchen cabinets, tops and flooring - Actual square footage for property is 980 sq ft. - Washer and Dryer available for $10 p/m each - Close to AT&T Center, Lincoln Park and shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Paso Hondo have any available units?
1523 Paso Hondo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1523 Paso Hondo currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Paso Hondo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Paso Hondo pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Paso Hondo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1523 Paso Hondo offer parking?
No, 1523 Paso Hondo does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Paso Hondo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 Paso Hondo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Paso Hondo have a pool?
No, 1523 Paso Hondo does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Paso Hondo have accessible units?
No, 1523 Paso Hondo does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Paso Hondo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Paso Hondo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Paso Hondo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Paso Hondo does not have units with air conditioning.
