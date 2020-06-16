Rent Calculator
1520 KAYTON AVE
1520 KAYTON AVE
1520 Kayton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1520 Kayton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE have any available units?
1520 KAYTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1520 KAYTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1520 KAYTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 KAYTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE offer parking?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE have a pool?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 KAYTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 KAYTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
