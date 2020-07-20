All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

1518 VISTA NORTE

1518 Vista Norte · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Vista Norte, San Antonio, TX 78213

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Central location, great schools, fireplace and wet bar are a plus, come and see this duplex today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 VISTA NORTE have any available units?
1518 VISTA NORTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1518 VISTA NORTE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 VISTA NORTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 VISTA NORTE pet-friendly?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1518 VISTA NORTE offer parking?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE does not offer parking.
Does 1518 VISTA NORTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 VISTA NORTE have a pool?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE does not have a pool.
Does 1518 VISTA NORTE have accessible units?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 VISTA NORTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 VISTA NORTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 VISTA NORTE does not have units with air conditioning.
