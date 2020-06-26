1510 Townsend House Available 07/17/19 NORTHSIDE I.S.D. - FANTASTIC HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN GATED WESTOVER HILLS * COMMUNITY POOL * LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND * FORMAL DINING ROOM * CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT * WALK-IN CLOSETS
(RLNE4958156)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Townsend House have any available units?
1510 Townsend House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.