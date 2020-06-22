Rent Calculator
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
151 MCLENNAN OAK
151 Mclennan Oak
·
No Longer Available
Location
151 Mclennan Oak, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK have any available units?
151 MCLENNAN OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 151 MCLENNAN OAK currently offering any rent specials?
151 MCLENNAN OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 MCLENNAN OAK pet-friendly?
No, 151 MCLENNAN OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK offer parking?
Yes, 151 MCLENNAN OAK offers parking.
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 MCLENNAN OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK have a pool?
No, 151 MCLENNAN OAK does not have a pool.
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK have accessible units?
No, 151 MCLENNAN OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 MCLENNAN OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 MCLENNAN OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 MCLENNAN OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
