Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15043 Misty Bend
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15043 Misty Bend
15043 Misty Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15043 Misty Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78217
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great one story home in Pepperridge Subdivision. 4 bedroom 2 bath with slightly over sized two car garage. Open floor plan and high ceilings. Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15043 Misty Bend have any available units?
15043 Misty Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 15043 Misty Bend currently offering any rent specials?
15043 Misty Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15043 Misty Bend pet-friendly?
No, 15043 Misty Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 15043 Misty Bend offer parking?
Yes, 15043 Misty Bend offers parking.
Does 15043 Misty Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15043 Misty Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15043 Misty Bend have a pool?
No, 15043 Misty Bend does not have a pool.
Does 15043 Misty Bend have accessible units?
No, 15043 Misty Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 15043 Misty Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 15043 Misty Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15043 Misty Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 15043 Misty Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
