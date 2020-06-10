All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15022 Old Creek Street

15022 Old Creek St · No Longer Available
Location

15022 Old Creek St, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,545 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4397190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15022 Old Creek Street have any available units?
15022 Old Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15022 Old Creek Street have?
Some of 15022 Old Creek Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15022 Old Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
15022 Old Creek Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15022 Old Creek Street pet-friendly?
No, 15022 Old Creek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15022 Old Creek Street offer parking?
No, 15022 Old Creek Street does not offer parking.
Does 15022 Old Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15022 Old Creek Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15022 Old Creek Street have a pool?
No, 15022 Old Creek Street does not have a pool.
Does 15022 Old Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 15022 Old Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15022 Old Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15022 Old Creek Street does not have units with dishwashers.
