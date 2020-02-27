All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15010 DIGGER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15010 DIGGER DR
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

15010 DIGGER DR

15010 Digger · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15010 Digger, San Antonio, TX 78247
Green Spring Valley

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 story, 4 bedroom home in popular neighborhood. All bedrooms up, huge kitchen and fireplace in master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15010 DIGGER DR have any available units?
15010 DIGGER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15010 DIGGER DR currently offering any rent specials?
15010 DIGGER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15010 DIGGER DR pet-friendly?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR offer parking?
Yes, 15010 DIGGER DR offers parking.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have a pool?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have a pool.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have accessible units?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio