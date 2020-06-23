150 MOUNTRIDGE DR

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ffe6b170ae ---- QUICK MOVE IN*SECURITY DEPOSIT $1495* CLEANING DEPOSIT $300 *ONE STORY - THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE POPULAR SUNSET HILLS COMMUNITY*TWO LIVING AREAS AND TWO DINING AREA W/ A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*UPDATED KITCHEN FEATURES W/ REFRIGERATOR*UTILITY ROOM COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER*GREAT LOCATION AND SUPER SCHOOLS!!*SMALL PETS PREFERABLY*
Min/Max Months: 12/36
Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Hardwood Flooring Island Stove Utility Room Washer
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
