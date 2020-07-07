Rent Calculator
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:48 PM
15 Autumn Pass
15 Autumn Pass
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 Autumn Pass, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ed9b7f05d ---- Application fee-$50 per adult Admin. fee-$150 Pet deposit-$300 Pet rent-$15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Autumn Pass have any available units?
15 Autumn Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 15 Autumn Pass currently offering any rent specials?
15 Autumn Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Autumn Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Autumn Pass is pet friendly.
Does 15 Autumn Pass offer parking?
No, 15 Autumn Pass does not offer parking.
Does 15 Autumn Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Autumn Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Autumn Pass have a pool?
No, 15 Autumn Pass does not have a pool.
Does 15 Autumn Pass have accessible units?
No, 15 Autumn Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Autumn Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Autumn Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Autumn Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Autumn Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
