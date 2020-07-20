14910 Moss Arbor, San Antonio, TX 78232 North Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with fresh paint, flooring and a new HVAC. The roomy backyard has a large mature oak tree to provide lots of shade. This great home will not last long in the desirable Norteast ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
