All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14910 Moss Arbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14910 Moss Arbor
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

14910 Moss Arbor

14910 Moss Arbor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

14910 Moss Arbor, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with fresh paint, flooring and a new HVAC. The roomy backyard has a large mature oak tree to provide lots of shade. This great home will not last long in the desirable Norteast ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14910 Moss Arbor have any available units?
14910 Moss Arbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14910 Moss Arbor currently offering any rent specials?
14910 Moss Arbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14910 Moss Arbor pet-friendly?
No, 14910 Moss Arbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14910 Moss Arbor offer parking?
No, 14910 Moss Arbor does not offer parking.
Does 14910 Moss Arbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14910 Moss Arbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14910 Moss Arbor have a pool?
No, 14910 Moss Arbor does not have a pool.
Does 14910 Moss Arbor have accessible units?
No, 14910 Moss Arbor does not have accessible units.
Does 14910 Moss Arbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14910 Moss Arbor has units with dishwashers.
Does 14910 Moss Arbor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14910 Moss Arbor has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio