Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:55 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14822 Los Lunas
14822 Los Lunas Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
14822 Los Lunas Road, San Antonio, TX 78023
Sonoma Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated Neighborhood, gently lived in Newmark home close to Valero, Utsa, Medical Center, La Cantera, Military installations. NISD schools. 3 Living Areas 4 bedrooms, Master down.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14822 Los Lunas have any available units?
14822 Los Lunas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 14822 Los Lunas currently offering any rent specials?
14822 Los Lunas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14822 Los Lunas pet-friendly?
Yes, 14822 Los Lunas is pet friendly.
Does 14822 Los Lunas offer parking?
No, 14822 Los Lunas does not offer parking.
Does 14822 Los Lunas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14822 Los Lunas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14822 Los Lunas have a pool?
No, 14822 Los Lunas does not have a pool.
Does 14822 Los Lunas have accessible units?
No, 14822 Los Lunas does not have accessible units.
Does 14822 Los Lunas have units with dishwashers?
No, 14822 Los Lunas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14822 Los Lunas have units with air conditioning?
No, 14822 Los Lunas does not have units with air conditioning.
