Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14815 JUDSON RD
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

14815 JUDSON RD

14815 Judson Road · No Longer Available
Location

14815 Judson Road, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Popular Wood/Madison Schools*Living room/dining room with laminate flooring* Nice family size kitchen with all appliances* Washer/Dryer in Apt.* Cover Patio*2 Car Open Parking for Each Apt* Great Location Across the Street from Wood MS* Easy Access to I 35/Judson Exit* Close to 1604/I35 Intersection with Lots of Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment*Also easy commute to RAFB*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14815 JUDSON RD have any available units?
14815 JUDSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14815 JUDSON RD have?
Some of 14815 JUDSON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14815 JUDSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
14815 JUDSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14815 JUDSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 14815 JUDSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14815 JUDSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 14815 JUDSON RD offers parking.
Does 14815 JUDSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14815 JUDSON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14815 JUDSON RD have a pool?
No, 14815 JUDSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 14815 JUDSON RD have accessible units?
No, 14815 JUDSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 14815 JUDSON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14815 JUDSON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
