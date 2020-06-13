14815 JUDSON RD

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Popular Wood/Madison Schools*Living room/dining room with laminate flooring* Nice family size kitchen with all appliances* Washer/Dryer in Apt.* Cover Patio*2 Car Open Parking for Each Apt* Great Location Across the Street from Wood MS* Easy Access to I 35/Judson Exit* Close to 1604/I35 Intersection with Lots of Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment*Also easy commute to RAFB*