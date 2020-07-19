All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE

14802 Mountainside Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

14802 Mountainside Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
14802 Mountainside Ridge, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Easy access to 1604 & I-35. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.

(RLNE4763795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE have any available units?
14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE offers parking.
Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE have a pool?
No, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14802 MOUNTAINSIDE RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
