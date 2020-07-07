Rent Calculator
148 alexander hamilton
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
148 alexander hamilton
148 Alexander Hamilton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
148 Alexander Hamilton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Holy Rentals - Property Id: 173441
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173441p
Property Id 173441
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5286018)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 alexander hamilton have any available units?
148 alexander hamilton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 148 alexander hamilton currently offering any rent specials?
148 alexander hamilton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 alexander hamilton pet-friendly?
No, 148 alexander hamilton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 148 alexander hamilton offer parking?
No, 148 alexander hamilton does not offer parking.
Does 148 alexander hamilton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 alexander hamilton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 alexander hamilton have a pool?
No, 148 alexander hamilton does not have a pool.
Does 148 alexander hamilton have accessible units?
No, 148 alexander hamilton does not have accessible units.
Does 148 alexander hamilton have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 alexander hamilton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 alexander hamilton have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 alexander hamilton does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
