All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14714 Academy Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14714 Academy Oak
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

14714 Academy Oak

14714 Academy Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14714 Academy Oak, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
LEGACY OAKS, NORTH EAST ISD 3-BEDROOM - Spacious 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Popular Legacy Oaks Subdivision * Multiple Living Areas, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan * Tile Flooring Throughout 1st Level, Kitchen Open to Living Areas * Huge Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan * 2nd Floor Landing Area Great for Media, Playroom * Large Secondary Bedrooms Located Upstairs * 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Nice Backyard w/ Privacy Fence * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD

(RLNE5437594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14714 Academy Oak have any available units?
14714 Academy Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14714 Academy Oak have?
Some of 14714 Academy Oak's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14714 Academy Oak currently offering any rent specials?
14714 Academy Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14714 Academy Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 14714 Academy Oak is pet friendly.
Does 14714 Academy Oak offer parking?
Yes, 14714 Academy Oak offers parking.
Does 14714 Academy Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14714 Academy Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14714 Academy Oak have a pool?
No, 14714 Academy Oak does not have a pool.
Does 14714 Academy Oak have accessible units?
No, 14714 Academy Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 14714 Academy Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 14714 Academy Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio