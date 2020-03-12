Rent Calculator
Last updated March 24 2019 at 12:41 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST
14707 Turkey Rdg
·
No Longer Available
Location
14707 Turkey Rdg, San Antonio, TX 78232
Lorrence Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Older 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in desirable and quiet neighborhood of San Pedro Hills. 1600 square feet. Close to 281. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST have any available units?
14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST offers parking.
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST have a pool?
No, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST have accessible units?
No, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 14707 TURKEY RIDGE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
