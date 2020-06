Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ready for immediate occupancy. Elegant and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home perfectly located for access to UTSA, La Cantera, USAA and the Medical Center. Easy access to I10 and 1604. Large master bedroom on first floor. Open living room with large kitchen and island. Large gameroom and 3 bedrooms with bath upstairs. Nice fenced backyard with covered patio and room to relax. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! One car garage.