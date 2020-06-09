All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14675 Judson Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14675 Judson Rd

14675 Judson Road · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Woodstone
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

14675 Judson Road, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b486eca0cb ----
This 3 bedroom downstairs apartment features 2 full bathrooms and large living area that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances! The bedrooms are sizable and the master features a private full bath. Out back the unit includes a private patio. The complex is pet friendly and features a fenced dog run too!!

This unit is in a location full of shopping, dining and an easy commute into San Antonio via I35 and/or Loop 1604 in addition to having close proximity to Randolph AFB.

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waivee. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14675 Judson Rd have any available units?
14675 Judson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14675 Judson Rd have?
Some of 14675 Judson Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14675 Judson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14675 Judson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14675 Judson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14675 Judson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14675 Judson Rd offer parking?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have a pool?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have accessible units?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
