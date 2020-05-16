All apartments in San Antonio
14654 Triple Crown
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

14654 Triple Crown

14654 Triple Crown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14654 Triple Crown Lane, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
14654 Triple Crown Available 06/15/20 NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home in Popular Churchill Estates * Quiet, Gated Community in Fantastic Location at Huebner & Churchill Estates Blvd * Great Curb Appeal & Elevation, Custom Landscaping w/ Decorative Lighting & Mature Trees * Spacious Interior w/ High-End Finishes & Window Treatments Throughout * Gourmet Kitchen w/ Silestone Counter Tops & Wood Flooring * Huge Master Suite w/ Crown Moulding, High Ceilings * Large Secondary Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets * 2-Car Garage w/ Opener * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD

(RLNE4301951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14654 Triple Crown have any available units?
14654 Triple Crown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14654 Triple Crown have?
Some of 14654 Triple Crown's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14654 Triple Crown currently offering any rent specials?
14654 Triple Crown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14654 Triple Crown pet-friendly?
Yes, 14654 Triple Crown is pet friendly.
Does 14654 Triple Crown offer parking?
Yes, 14654 Triple Crown offers parking.
Does 14654 Triple Crown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14654 Triple Crown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14654 Triple Crown have a pool?
No, 14654 Triple Crown does not have a pool.
Does 14654 Triple Crown have accessible units?
No, 14654 Triple Crown does not have accessible units.
Does 14654 Triple Crown have units with dishwashers?
No, 14654 Triple Crown does not have units with dishwashers.
