14654 Triple Crown Available 06/15/20 NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home in Popular Churchill Estates * Quiet, Gated Community in Fantastic Location at Huebner & Churchill Estates Blvd * Great Curb Appeal & Elevation, Custom Landscaping w/ Decorative Lighting & Mature Trees * Spacious Interior w/ High-End Finishes & Window Treatments Throughout * Gourmet Kitchen w/ Silestone Counter Tops & Wood Flooring * Huge Master Suite w/ Crown Moulding, High Ceilings * Large Secondary Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets * 2-Car Garage w/ Opener * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD
