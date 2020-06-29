All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14615 Hillside Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14615 Hillside Ridge
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

14615 Hillside Ridge

14615 Hillside Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14615 Hillside Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5308053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14615 Hillside Ridge have any available units?
14615 Hillside Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14615 Hillside Ridge have?
Some of 14615 Hillside Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14615 Hillside Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
14615 Hillside Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14615 Hillside Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 14615 Hillside Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 14615 Hillside Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 14615 Hillside Ridge offers parking.
Does 14615 Hillside Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14615 Hillside Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14615 Hillside Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 14615 Hillside Ridge has a pool.
Does 14615 Hillside Ridge have accessible units?
No, 14615 Hillside Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 14615 Hillside Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14615 Hillside Ridge has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio