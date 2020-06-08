Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
14607 REDWOOD Valley
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM
14607 REDWOOD Valley
14607 Redwood Valley
No Longer Available
Location
14607 Redwood Valley, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Freshly Painted**Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Home* Large MasterBedroom with Walkin Closet* Good Size other Bedrooms* Game Room* High Cieling* Spacious Kitchen with Island*Refrigerator* * *Easy to Show*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14607 REDWOOD Valley have any available units?
14607 REDWOOD Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14607 REDWOOD Valley have?
Some of 14607 REDWOOD Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14607 REDWOOD Valley currently offering any rent specials?
14607 REDWOOD Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14607 REDWOOD Valley pet-friendly?
No, 14607 REDWOOD Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 14607 REDWOOD Valley offer parking?
Yes, 14607 REDWOOD Valley offers parking.
Does 14607 REDWOOD Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14607 REDWOOD Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14607 REDWOOD Valley have a pool?
No, 14607 REDWOOD Valley does not have a pool.
Does 14607 REDWOOD Valley have accessible units?
No, 14607 REDWOOD Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 14607 REDWOOD Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 14607 REDWOOD Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
