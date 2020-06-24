14603 Tioga Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home, with spacious bedrooms,.

Second Floor -Huge Master Bedroom with a private bathroom and big walking closet, plus 3 large bedrooms with one more bathroom.

First Floor.- Living, dinning and kitchen plus one bedroom with a 1/2 bathroom. Utility/Laundry room with dry and washer machine. Attach Garage for 2 cars and space for other 2 in the drive way. Large garden and access to swimming pool association. Quite neighborhood. Nice Neighbors. Accepted pets for a fee.

Public elementary and High Schools close by.

Near 1604 and Kyle Seal. Close to La Cantera and other malls like Rim. Close to Bandera Road. Near to HEB Plus. Near to UTSA. Room for a large Family or a few professionals. Take advantage of this great opportunity!