14603 Tioga Bend
Last updated June 25 2019 at 8:51 AM

14603 Tioga Bend

14603 Tioga Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

14603 Tioga Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home, with spacious bedrooms,.
Second Floor -Huge Master Bedroom with a private bathroom and big walking closet, plus 3 large bedrooms with one more bathroom.
First Floor.- Living, dinning and kitchen plus one bedroom with a 1/2 bathroom. Utility/Laundry room with dry and washer machine. Attach Garage for 2 cars and space for other 2 in the drive way. Large garden and access to swimming pool association. Quite neighborhood. Nice Neighbors. Accepted pets for a fee.
Public elementary and High Schools close by.
Near 1604 and Kyle Seal. Close to La Cantera and other malls like Rim. Close to Bandera Road. Near to HEB Plus. Near to UTSA. Room for a large Family or a few professionals. Take advantage of this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14603 Tioga Bend have any available units?
14603 Tioga Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14603 Tioga Bend have?
Some of 14603 Tioga Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14603 Tioga Bend currently offering any rent specials?
14603 Tioga Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 Tioga Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 14603 Tioga Bend is pet friendly.
Does 14603 Tioga Bend offer parking?
Yes, 14603 Tioga Bend offers parking.
Does 14603 Tioga Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14603 Tioga Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 Tioga Bend have a pool?
Yes, 14603 Tioga Bend has a pool.
Does 14603 Tioga Bend have accessible units?
No, 14603 Tioga Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 Tioga Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 14603 Tioga Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
