Three Bedroom Two Bath very clean home with all stainless steel appliances, all wood floors and one car garage w/door opener. Large yard, covered patio and a extra slab for children to play basketball.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have any available units?
146 MOUNTRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.