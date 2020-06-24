All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
146 MOUNTRIDGE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 MOUNTRIDGE DR

146 Mountridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

146 Mountridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Two Bath very clean home with all stainless steel appliances, all wood floors and one car garage w/door opener. Large yard, covered patio and a extra slab for children to play basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have any available units?
146 MOUNTRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have?
Some of 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
146 MOUNTRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 MOUNTRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio