Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

14520 Horizon View

14520 Horizon View · (844) 874-2669
Location

14520 Horizon View, San Antonio, TX 78233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14520 Horizon View San Antonio TX · Avail. now

$1,510

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,402 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5886907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Horizon View have any available units?
14520 Horizon View has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14520 Horizon View have?
Some of 14520 Horizon View's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Horizon View currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Horizon View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Horizon View pet-friendly?
No, 14520 Horizon View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14520 Horizon View offer parking?
Yes, 14520 Horizon View offers parking.
Does 14520 Horizon View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Horizon View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Horizon View have a pool?
Yes, 14520 Horizon View has a pool.
Does 14520 Horizon View have accessible units?
No, 14520 Horizon View does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Horizon View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14520 Horizon View has units with dishwashers.
