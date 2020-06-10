14520 Clovelly Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BR/2 Bath Duplex in San Antonio North East ISD - Nice duplex home in Woodstone. 3 BR/2 BA includes tiled entry, fireplace in living room, semi-open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, living/dining combo, & a cozy loft area upstairs. Convenient Master down & secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Bedrooms are large with an abundance of storage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stove/range. Washer and dryer hookups are inside. Spacious back yard with mature trees and a covered back patio. Priced to rent fast, so show me today!



(RLNE3838056)