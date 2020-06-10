All apartments in San Antonio
14520 Clovelly Wood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:20 AM

14520 Clovelly Wood

14520 Clovelly Wood · (210) 591-0800 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14520 Clovelly Wood, San Antonio, TX 78233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14520 Clovelly Wood · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR/2 Bath Duplex in San Antonio North East ISD - Nice duplex home in Woodstone. 3 BR/2 BA includes tiled entry, fireplace in living room, semi-open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, living/dining combo, & a cozy loft area upstairs. Convenient Master down & secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Bedrooms are large with an abundance of storage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stove/range. Washer and dryer hookups are inside. Spacious back yard with mature trees and a covered back patio. Priced to rent fast, so show me today!

(RLNE3838056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Clovelly Wood have any available units?
14520 Clovelly Wood has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14520 Clovelly Wood have?
Some of 14520 Clovelly Wood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Clovelly Wood currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Clovelly Wood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Clovelly Wood pet-friendly?
Yes, 14520 Clovelly Wood is pet friendly.
Does 14520 Clovelly Wood offer parking?
No, 14520 Clovelly Wood does not offer parking.
Does 14520 Clovelly Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Clovelly Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Clovelly Wood have a pool?
No, 14520 Clovelly Wood does not have a pool.
Does 14520 Clovelly Wood have accessible units?
No, 14520 Clovelly Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Clovelly Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14520 Clovelly Wood has units with dishwashers.
