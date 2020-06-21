All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020

145 Caleta Beach

145 Caleta Beach · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms two story townhouse in a private gated community, large open living and dining area, granite counter tops, 2 fireplaces, carport and garage parking, access to community pool, easy access to shopping centers on North 281 and Loop 1604.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: n1kp5qghmps2t65g

(RLNE5856492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Caleta Beach have any available units?
145 Caleta Beach has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Caleta Beach have?
Some of 145 Caleta Beach's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Caleta Beach currently offering any rent specials?
145 Caleta Beach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Caleta Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Caleta Beach is pet friendly.
Does 145 Caleta Beach offer parking?
Yes, 145 Caleta Beach does offer parking.
Does 145 Caleta Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Caleta Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Caleta Beach have a pool?
Yes, 145 Caleta Beach has a pool.
Does 145 Caleta Beach have accessible units?
No, 145 Caleta Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Caleta Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Caleta Beach has units with dishwashers.
