Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14430 Edgemont Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14430 Edgemont Dr

14430 Edgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14430 Edgemont Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ddbc770fd ----
Freshened up unit! 2/2 is located just off I-35 & O\'Connor Rd. Home lies within the NEISD with schools in close proximity to property. Shopping and entertainment nearby. Near flooring throughout. Come out and see! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***Owner must approve pets***

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Refrigerator
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14430 Edgemont Dr have any available units?
14430 Edgemont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14430 Edgemont Dr have?
Some of 14430 Edgemont Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14430 Edgemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14430 Edgemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14430 Edgemont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14430 Edgemont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14430 Edgemont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14430 Edgemont Dr offers parking.
Does 14430 Edgemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14430 Edgemont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14430 Edgemont Dr have a pool?
No, 14430 Edgemont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14430 Edgemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 14430 Edgemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14430 Edgemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14430 Edgemont Dr has units with dishwashers.

