All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14407 Waddesdon Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 18
Report This Listing
14407 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78233
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage on the northeast side. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to I-35 & Loop 1604. Please verify schools if important.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff have any available units?
14407 Waddesdon Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 14407 Waddesdon Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
14407 Waddesdon Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14407 Waddesdon Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff offers parking.
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff have a pool?
No, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff have accessible units?
No, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14407 Waddesdon Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 14407 Waddesdon Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
