All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14402 WATERMILL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
San Antonio, TX
14402 WATERMILL
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
14402 WATERMILL
14402 Watermill Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
14402 Watermill Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1044 SF/BAD. New carpet and fresh paint!! Large backyard. House on Culdesac. Pets negotiable. Water included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14402 WATERMILL have any available units?
14402 WATERMILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14402 WATERMILL have?
Some of 14402 WATERMILL's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14402 WATERMILL currently offering any rent specials?
14402 WATERMILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 WATERMILL pet-friendly?
Yes, 14402 WATERMILL is pet friendly.
Does 14402 WATERMILL offer parking?
Yes, 14402 WATERMILL offers parking.
Does 14402 WATERMILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14402 WATERMILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 WATERMILL have a pool?
No, 14402 WATERMILL does not have a pool.
Does 14402 WATERMILL have accessible units?
No, 14402 WATERMILL does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 WATERMILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 14402 WATERMILL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
