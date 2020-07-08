All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14331 PURPLE MARTIN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14331 PURPLE MARTIN
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

14331 PURPLE MARTIN

14331 Purple Martin · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14331 Purple Martin, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- APPLY AT WWW.CORATURPIN.COM
Please call 210 906 06 16 for information and rental criteria.
3 bedroom 2.5 bath. One more room in converted garage.
Laminate floors in living areas and bedrooms
Only small dogs older than 2 yrs

(RLNE2788834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN have any available units?
14331 PURPLE MARTIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14331 PURPLE MARTIN currently offering any rent specials?
14331 PURPLE MARTIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14331 PURPLE MARTIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN is pet friendly.
Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN offer parking?
Yes, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN offers parking.
Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN have a pool?
No, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN does not have a pool.
Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN have accessible units?
No, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN does not have accessible units.
Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14331 PURPLE MARTIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14331 PURPLE MARTIN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio