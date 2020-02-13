All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1431 Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1431 Lamar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 Lamar

1431 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1431 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1431 Lamar Available 04/01/19 -

(RLNE3707725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Lamar have any available units?
1431 Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1431 Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1431 Lamar offer parking?
No, 1431 Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Lamar have a pool?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Lamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio