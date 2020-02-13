Rent Calculator
1431 Lamar
1431 Lamar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1431 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
1431 Lamar Available 04/01/19 -
(RLNE3707725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 Lamar have any available units?
1431 Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1431 Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1431 Lamar offer parking?
No, 1431 Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Lamar have a pool?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Lamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Lamar does not have units with air conditioning.
