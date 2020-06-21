Rent Calculator
143-Ebbtide Dr
143-Ebbtide Dr
143 Ebbtide Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
143 Ebbtide Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Valley HI - Nice well maintained home, centrally located close to shopping, military baes, easy access to HWYS, privacy fenced back yard.
(RLNE5845211)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr have any available units?
143-Ebbtide Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 143-Ebbtide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
143-Ebbtide Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143-Ebbtide Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 143-Ebbtide Dr is pet friendly.
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr offer parking?
No, 143-Ebbtide Dr does not offer parking.
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143-Ebbtide Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr have a pool?
No, 143-Ebbtide Dr does not have a pool.
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr have accessible units?
No, 143-Ebbtide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 143-Ebbtide Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143-Ebbtide Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 143-Ebbtide Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
