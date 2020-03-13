Rent Calculator
San Antonio
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:19 AM
1 of 15
1422 O Hara Dr
1422 O Hara Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1422 O Hara Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4/2.5 beauty is ready to move into and enjoy. Dining and entertainment are only minutes away. Close to Sea World and LAFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 O Hara Dr have any available units?
1422 O Hara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1422 O Hara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1422 O Hara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 O Hara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1422 O Hara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1422 O Hara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1422 O Hara Dr offers parking.
Does 1422 O Hara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 O Hara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 O Hara Dr have a pool?
No, 1422 O Hara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1422 O Hara Dr have accessible units?
No, 1422 O Hara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 O Hara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 O Hara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 O Hara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 O Hara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
