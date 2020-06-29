14215 Yellow Warbler

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 , located in Arborstone. Home is located next to 1604 and I 35 for easy HWY access, Randolph Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston. Home features large eat in kitchen, front office space, washer and dryer connections, two car garage, wood plank tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, custom lighting, wood burning fireplace, front and back patio, large master bathroom with walk in closet.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.