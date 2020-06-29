All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

14215 Yellow Warbler

14215 Yellow Warbler · No Longer Available
Location

14215 Yellow Warbler, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 , located in Arborstone. Home is located next to 1604 and I 35 for easy HWY access, Randolph Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston. Home features large eat in kitchen, front office space, washer and dryer connections, two car garage, wood plank tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, custom lighting, wood burning fireplace, front and back patio, large master bathroom with walk in closet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14215 Yellow Warbler have any available units?
14215 Yellow Warbler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14215 Yellow Warbler have?
Some of 14215 Yellow Warbler's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14215 Yellow Warbler currently offering any rent specials?
14215 Yellow Warbler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14215 Yellow Warbler pet-friendly?
Yes, 14215 Yellow Warbler is pet friendly.
Does 14215 Yellow Warbler offer parking?
Yes, 14215 Yellow Warbler offers parking.
Does 14215 Yellow Warbler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14215 Yellow Warbler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14215 Yellow Warbler have a pool?
No, 14215 Yellow Warbler does not have a pool.
Does 14215 Yellow Warbler have accessible units?
No, 14215 Yellow Warbler does not have accessible units.
Does 14215 Yellow Warbler have units with dishwashers?
No, 14215 Yellow Warbler does not have units with dishwashers.
