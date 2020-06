14210 Swallow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOVELY ONE STORY HOME IN THE DESIRABLE NORTHEAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FEATURING NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING & FRESH PAINT*LOOKS LIKE NEW*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING & STAHL ELEMENTARY*CENTRALLY LOCATED*2 CAR GARAGE W/ OPENER*STORAGE - LOVELY ONE STORY HOME IN THE DESIRABLE NORTHEAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FEATURING NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING & FRESH PAINT*LOOKS LIKE NEW*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING & STAHL ELEMENTARY*CENTRALLY LOCATED*2 CAR GARAGE W/ OPENER*STORAGE SHED IN BACK*CENTRAL HVAC*STOVE/RANGE*DISHWASHER*BEAUTIFUL YARD W/ MATURE TREES*$55 APP FEE PER PERSON NON-REFUNDABLE*APP FEE, 1ST MONTHS RENT, DEPOSIT(S), & PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERT. FUNDS*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL



(RLNE4931512)