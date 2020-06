1421 AUSTIN ST

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 102 YR OLD HOME.IN THE HEART OF THE PEARL BREWERY AREA. THIS HOME IS 4 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVERWALK/PEARL.HOME IS COMPLETELY REDONE TO INCLUDE CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. DOUBLE PAYNED WINDOWS,INSULATION IN THE WALLS AND IN ATTIC,FULL ALARM SYSTEM,TONS OF COUSTOM ALL WOOD CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, DECORATIVE TILE BACKSPLASH, BUILT IN WINE BAR,FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOTS OF EXTRA STORAGE SPACE, ATTIC ACCESS STAIRS TO ADD EXTRA STORAGE IN THE ATTIC. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT INCLUDE: STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIDGERATOR,AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. NEW GLASS PANTRY DOOR. NEW TILE FLOORS, HUGE MSTR CLOSET,6 FT. MSTR SHOWER W/ 2 SHOWER&RAIN HEADS IN THE 6 FT LONG DOUBLE SHOWER. THE MSTR. BATH HAS A T.V. & VCR ABOVE 6 FT. CLAW FOOT TUB.SOLOR SCREENS,FAUX WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT, 12 PICTURE WINDOW IN THE LIVING ROOM, FIRE PLACE IS OLD SO A FIRE PLACE ELECTRIC INSERT IS PROVIDED. BUILD IN BOOK SHELVES.THERE IS A 7 FOOT WIDE PICTURE WINDOW IN THE DINING RM.,6 FT. HIGH ROD IRON FENCING SURROUNDING THE FRONT AND SIDE OF THIS GORGEOUS HOME. IT EVEN HAS A ROLLING ROD IRON GATE THAT YOU CAN USE TO CLOSE BEHIND YOUR VEHICLES. GRAVEL DRIVEWAY CAN FIT 4 CARS TANDEM, NEW STOAGE SHED IN THE BACKYARD. The backyard has double gates which allows for parking of a recreation vehicle,boat or even a trailer. We had many compliments when using the home as and air BNB on the location and the layout of the home and how cozy this particular bungalow style home feels. This is a must see.