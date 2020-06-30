142 GRASSMARKET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning one-story home in desirable Roseheart. Fully upgraded w no detail spared. Natural light pours into the home boasting high ceilings, luxury fixtures & soundproof walls. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters/island, SS appliances, LED touch lights & custom cabinets. Secondary bedrooms situated in front of home w private master suite in back. Master bath includes jetted tub, large stall shower & quartz double vanity. Enormous deck surrounded by mature trees & fabulous landscape lighting at night!