1419 NOLAN ST

Amenities
Dignowity Hill Craftsman Style architecture, recently remodeled 3/2 approx 1,710 sq. feet, One Story, metal roof, original hardwood flooring and updated ceramic tile flooring, approx. 2 year old Kitchen cabinets with decorative pulls and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, decorative recessed lighting, Master bedroom with multiple closets, large utility room with mop sink/ pantry, nice treed back yard, relaxing front porch, 5 year transferable foundation warranty.