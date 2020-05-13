All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

1419 NOLAN ST

1419 Nolan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Nolan Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Dignowity Hill Craftsman Style architecture, recently remodeled 3/2 approx 1,710 sq. feet, One Story, metal roof, original hardwood flooring and updated ceramic tile flooring, approx. 2 year old Kitchen cabinets with decorative pulls and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, decorative recessed lighting, Master bedroom with multiple closets, large utility room with mop sink/ pantry, nice treed back yard, relaxing front porch, 5 year transferable foundation warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 NOLAN ST have any available units?
1419 NOLAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 NOLAN ST have?
Some of 1419 NOLAN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 NOLAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1419 NOLAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 NOLAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1419 NOLAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1419 NOLAN ST offer parking?
No, 1419 NOLAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 1419 NOLAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 NOLAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 NOLAN ST have a pool?
No, 1419 NOLAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1419 NOLAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1419 NOLAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 NOLAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 NOLAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
